'Matei Bals' Fire/Ciolacu: Resignation of health minister is tiny, but obligatory gesture of assuming responsibility

The resignation of the health minister is a tiny, but obligatory gesture of assuming responsibility for the tragedy that took place at the "Matei Bals" Institute, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday.

"A criminal government washes its hands away of the death of some patients! The resignation of the health minister is a tiny, but obligatory gesture of taking responsibility for this tragedy! Instead, the leaders of the power are mocking the country! Iohannis, in the limousine, passed fast near the relatives of the victims at 'Matei Bals'! No gesture! And instead of demanding the immediate dismissal of the health minister, he recited to us again the blah-blah with the "structural problems and the reform," Marcel Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

According to him, Prime Minister Florin Citu "has the cynicism to climb on the corpses of this tragedy in order to announce again salary and bonus cuts in the Health and the public system"."He, who declared last year that Health is not a priority and cut its budget, is now scolding the heads of hospitals that they are not investing in infrastructure! Barna, Vlad Voiculescu, Anca Dragu and the whole bunch of USR-PLUS moralists give statements as if they were not in power and even manage Health! (...) Not even the death of some people impresses the country's leaders anymore!," the PSD leader wrote.