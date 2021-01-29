'Matei Bals' Fire/Institute's representatives say they will support the ongoing investigation

Representatives of the "Matei Bals" Institute say they will support the ongoing investigation and "clarification of issues" that could have led to the fire on Friday morning and mention that the authorizations and approvals of the medical unit "are up to date".

"Following the prompt intervention of colleagues from the on-call lines and the mobilization of the emergency authorities, other victims were prevented, so that all other patients are safe. The team of the 'Prof. Dr. Matei Bals' National Institute of Infectious Diseases will support the ongoing investigation and clarification of the issues that could have led to this morning's accident, all the more as the authorizations are up to date. Being in full pandemic, the health and safety of patients will continue to be our priority," reads a release posted on the website of the medical institution.

The team of the "Matei Bals" Institute sent condolences to the families of the victims."The team of the 'Prof. Dr. Matei Bals' National Institute of Infectious Diseases sends condolences to the families of the victims of the accident on the morning of January 29, which unfortunately resulted in 5 deaths, out of a total of 101 hospitalized patients, cared for by 20 medical staff during the night, including the chief doctor on call", says the same source.According to the release, all patients were evacuated and transported safely to other health units, as well as to the other wards inside the institute.The fire broke out on Friday, around 05: 00hrs, EET, at a ward where COVID-19 patients had been hospitalized. Three patients got charred to death, while a fourth victim died after failed resuscitation. Later, another patient was found dead in a bathroom. Prosecutors and the police are investigating the case as culpable homicide.