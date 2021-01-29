 
     
Matei Bals fire/ IntMin confirms fifth casualty

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
incendiu matei bals

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, announced on Friday that the fifth victim of the fire at the Matei Bals Epidemiological Institute has been found charred.

"I confirm, five victims are identified in the fire at Matei Bals. I send my condolences to the families of the victims. The fire started on the ground floor of a ward, obviously the entire building was evacuated because it was affected by smoke. 102 patients were at that time in the ward, 43 were relocated to other units in Bucharest and 53 were relocated to the Matei Bals hospital. We are waiting for the results of the investigation," Bode said on the private broadcaster Digi 24.

He said the fifth victim was found in the bathroom.

"I have this confirmation for the fifth victim. I can confirm that the charred body was found in the bathroom," the Interior Minister said.

