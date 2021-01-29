'Matei Bals' Fire/Protest in front of hospital, Colectiv Association's Iancu: I have no hope anything will change

Several dozen people are protesting in front of the "Matei Bals" Hospital, on Friday evening, following the fire occurred this morning in this medical institution, a tragedy that resulted in five deaths.

Eugen Iancu, president of the GTG 3010 Colectiv Association is present at the protest. He told AGERPRES that the "Bals" tragedy caused him "a feeling of helplessness".

"A feeling of helplessness in front of some politicians who until a month or two ago, when we went to the polls, promised us that they would change and nothing is changing. Of course, I can't blame the new government or the new power, that they have barely settled in, but I don't see any reactions from them. I already see the same promises, we no longer exist for them, the president promises us, the prime minister promises us, the others take advantage of the event to accuse the power , because they do politics on our death. I would have been glad to see them come together and say: 'let's unite and solve Health, Education, let's make a project for the next 15 years that no one touches anymore' ", said Iancu.He said he had no hope that anything would change."Tonight - and I would like every night - to go to the ministries, to go wherever possible, because we have to draw attention. Unfortunately, we see people who interpret politically. This is not about politics, it is about the administration. I have no hope that anything will change. These people are not able, they are incapable", Eugen Iancu added.Those present at the protest chanted slogans such as "Resign!" And "Shame on you!"Several young people hung a large banner on the building opposite the hospital with the message "It's an endless story / Of a wretched system / That kills us alive / Old people, young people and children".Several candles were lit in front of the hospital.