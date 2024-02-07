Maximum temperature rises to 19 degrees in Bucharest, on Wednesday

The temperature values will be well above the normal ones specific to the period in Bucharest, so that on Wednesday the maximum temperature will rise to 19 degrees Celsius, according to the special forecast issued by the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) for the capital of Romania.

The sky will be more clear in the capital, and the wind will generally blow moderately (gusts up to 40 km/h).

On Wednesday, meteorologists also issued a Yellow Wind Warning valid until Thursday in the Eastern Carpathians.