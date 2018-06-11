May 2018 annual inflation advances to 5.4pct in Romania, highest level of last 5 years

Romania's inflation rate went up 5.4 percent in May 2018, from 5.2 percent recorded in the previous month due to a 3.93-percent increase in prices for food, a 7.75-percent increase in non-food prices and a 2.72-percent increase in services fees.

A higher annual inflation rate was recorded in February 2013, when consumer prices rose by 5.65 percent.In May compared to April, the consumer prices increased by 0.47 percent, taken into account that prices for food increased by 0.54 percent, non-food by 0.58 percent and services by 0.1 percent.In May, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) upwardly revised its inflation forecast for the end of this year to 3.6 percent, although the previous forecast indicated an inflation of 3.5 percent in 2018.For the end of 2019, the BNR estimates an inflation rate of 3 percent, down 0.1 percentage points.