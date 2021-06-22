Mayor Chereches: I think relationship between Romania and Poland must go through Baia Mare

The Baia Mare administration is interested in developing economic, educational and cultural relations with Poland, Baia Mare Mayor Catalin Chereches said on Tuesday following a meeting with Polish Ambassador to Romania Maciej Lang.

"We discussed about ways in which we can develop direct relations between Baia Mare Municipality and the Republic of Poland, with an emphasis on the economic area, but also aspects related to the development of cultural and educational projects between the two parties, because from my point of view a community must develop from all perspectives," Chereches wrote in a Facebook post.

During the talks with the Polish diplomat, the mayor appreciated that the relationship between the two countries should go through the municipality of Baia Mare.

"I believe that the relationship between Romania and Poland must go through Baia Mare, especially from an economic perspective, because we have quite a few things that are to our advantage. We are talking here, mainly, about the railway transfer from Biala, which is one of the most important commercial points in Europe, a context in which we could develop fast road transport between Poland and Romania, via Ukraine. We intend to develop, with European funding, a new road transport route of about 200 km, with a border crossing point on the border with Ukraine, which would solve freight transport from the northern to the southern part of Europe," mentioned Catalin Chereches.

The mayor of Baia Mare added that these possible investments will be discussed at an economic forum this autumn.

"This topic will be debated extensively during a meeting that the Municipality of Baia Mare will organize in the autumn of this year and which will be attended by representatives from Romania, Poland, Hungary, Ukraine and the Arab countries in order to outline here an attractive region from the perspective of economic development, for investors from the Middle East, included," said Chereches.

Also attending the meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland, Maciej Lang, were the Director of the Polish Institute, Natalia Mosor, and the representative of the Polish business environment in Romania, Jaroslaw Turczynski.