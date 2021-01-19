Mayor Dan: We need all those capable of working on modernization of Bucharest heating system

Bucharest general mayor, Nicusor Dan, declared, after a meeting with specialized companies in the field of thermal network construction, that there is a need for all those capable of working on the modernization of the Bucharest heating system.

"We need all those capable on working on the modernization of this system. We want to rehabilitate several sections in parallel, for various areas in the Capital, and this thing supposes contracting several companies. We are putting the necessary money (89 million Euro from the City Hall's money and 300 million Euro from European funds) for the rehabilitation of the heating system, starting with the hole-riddled pipes and the areas where most failures occur," Nicusor Dan wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

He specified that he told the representatives of the companies that participated in Tuesday's meeting that he will be changing the way of working for Bucharest City Hall (the PMB).

"We will pay the works on time, and in exchange I expect that all the partners that we will have respect the established terms and quality of work standards," Nicusor Dan said.

According to mayor Nicusor Dan, the PMB will soon launch two large modernization projects of the heating networks - a project from own funds, worth 80 million Euro, and a project based on European funds, worth 300 million Euro - with the goal of modernizing a total of 270 kilometers of heating network, starting with the areas where most failures occur.