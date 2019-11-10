Mayor Firea: I voted thinking of a president who will end some austerity measures

General Mayor of Bucharest Gabriela Firea has stated that she voted on Sunday having in mind a president who would end some austerity measures which would do much harm.

"I voted having in mind a president who will end some austerity measures which will do much harm, because the decrease of Romanians' incomes can only be a concerning news and, as far as I am concerned, I will never agree with curves of sacrifice on social categories which are vulnerable anyway. I am a person who has always believed that our grandparents and parents should also live decently, not only through their children's and grandchildren's help, but also through incomes which they earn as a reward of their lifelong work," Gabriela Firea stated upon exiting Polling Station No.134 at the "Grivita" Mechanical Technical College.Bucharest General Mayor Firea was the first to cast a vote at the polling station opened at the "Grivita" College and said that she came to vote "thinking of the children of this country."Firea mentioned that she voted with hope and mentioned that she would want for the people of Romania not to be forced to work abroad in order to live decently.