Measures developed under umbrella of tailored Forward Presence at Black Sea need to be effectively implemented

The Minister of National Defense, Nicolae Ciuca, argued, within the North Atlantic Council, whose meeting took place in video-conferencing system, for the need to effectively implement the measures developed under the umbrella of the tailored Forward presence (tFP) in the Black Sea region and reiterated his call on allies to increase contributions to projects in this region of strategic importance to NATO, in the spirit of allied solidarity, informs a press release of the Ministry of National Defense, sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

"Within the North Atlantic Council, in his address, the Minister of National Defense, Nicolae Ciuca, argued for the need to effectively implement the measures developed under the umbrella of the tailored Forward Presence (tFP) in the Black Sea region and reiterated his call on allies to increase contributions to the projects developed in this region of strategic importance for NATO, in the spirit of allied solidarity. At the same time, he voiced his support for deepening the ongoing adaptation of the Alliance's posture in relation to current and future security challenges, as well as for the adoption of the Deterrence and Defence Euro-Atlantic Area Concept (DDA), as an important step in a coherent defense of the entire allied territory,'' reads the release.

In the context of allied operations and missions, Romania has expressed its support for continuing the allied effort and maintaining commitments in a flexible way, in accordance with the dynamics of specific operational requirements and concrete developments in the field, the MApN release also shows.