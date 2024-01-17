Measures relating to Health claims, phased according to urgency and resources at our disposal (PM Ciolacu)

The measures that will be taken into account regarding the claims from the health system must be phased according to the urgency and the available resources, said Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, according to a Government press release, after participating, on Wednesday, alongside Minister Alexandru Rafila, in the National Council of the Sanitas Federation.

According to the press release, the problems specific to each health sector and each professional category in the health field will be analyzed by a work team made up of Sanitas representatives and experts from the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Health.

"We want to maintain an honest and applied dialogue for each reported problem, to ensure the personnel resources and the funding that health needs, but, to be effective, the measures must be phased according to the urgency and the resources that we have at our disposal. Romania's health and medical system must reach optimal parameters and meet the needs and expectations of Romanians. Unfortunately, the shortcomings accumulated over the years cannot be corrected all at once. With a plan such as the PNRR [the National Recovery and Resilience Plan], with access to funding from the European Investment Bank, Romania has a unique opportunity to turn the health system around, and to put it on a normal path that cannot be derailed. Permanent dialogue is the solution to correct the problems as soon as possible," the prime minister said.