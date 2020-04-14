Measures to back economic operators, sectors affected during state of emergency

The Government can adopt economic and social measures to support economic operators and economic sectors directly or indirectly affected by the COVID-19 crisis, shows the presidential decree on extending the state of emergency for another 30 days.

Also, the contracting authorities, including the legal entities in which the state is a majority shareholder, have the right to directly purchase materials and equipment necessary to prevent and combat COVID-19, exceeding the value threshold established by the law on public procurement, within the budgetary funds distributed to this end.

According to the document, the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Milieu issues, upon request, state of emergency certificates based on supporting documents to the economic operators whose activity is affected in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Measures have been put in place to ensure continuity in the supply, respectively the extraction, production, processing, transport, distribution, supply, maintenance and repair of resources and raw and/or semi-processed materials necessary for the proper functioning of the national energy system, as well as to ensure continuity in the latter's operation and in that of all the public utility services," reads the decree signed by President Klaus Iohannis.

The validity of the documents issued by the public authorities that expire during the state of emergency is maintained.