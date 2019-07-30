Meat, fish products' exports up 7.4 pct January through April 2019

Romania exported January through April 2019 meat and fish products worth EUR 59.7 million, up by 7.4 pct as compared to the same period of 2018, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS)

Imports of meat and fish products totalled EUR 72.4 million (plus 15.2 pct), thus resulting into a EUR 12.7 million deficit.Out of the total exports of meat and fish products, 98 pct headed for countries of the European Union, aggregating EUR 59.5 million, with the UK (EUR 11.2 million), Germany (EUR 9.4 million) and France (EUR 9.3 million) as main destinations.As for the imports, 89 pct (EUR 64.8 million) came from the EU countries, mainly from Germany (over EUR 16.3 million), Poland (EUR 13 million) and Hungary (EUR 8.1 million).