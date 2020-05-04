Meeting at Cotroceni with members of Government on management of COVID-19 epidemic

President Klaus Iohannis will hold a new meeting on Monday at Cotroceni Presidential Palace with members of the Government on measures to manage the COVID-19 epidemic.

According to the Presidential Administration, the meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Interior Minister Marcel Vela, Minister of Health Nelu Tataru, Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca, Minister of Economy, Energy and Energy Virgil Popescu, Minister of Education and Research Monica Anisie, and the Head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Secretary of State Raed Arafat.

At the end of the meeting, the head of state will hold a press statement.