Meeting of Inter-ministerial Committee for organization of EURO 2020

The representatives of the ministries and other institutions involved presented on Friday, in southeastern Tulcea, on the occasion of a new meeting of the Inter-ministerial Committee for the organization of EURO 2020, the news and the stage of the works and preparations for this project, informs the Ministry of Youth and Sport (MTS) on its Facebook page.

According to the source, in the meeting chaired by the Minister of Youth and Sport Bogdan Matei and the honorary adviser of the Prime Minister, Gica Popescu, the results of the promotion campaign for the sale of tickets for EURO 2020, the situation of access routes to the Henri Coanda - Otopeni international airport, the construction stage of stadiums and many other topics, were addressed.

After the meeting, Minister Matei, accompanied by the general manager Daniel Jianu, visited some areas with potential tourist interest for the supporters who will come to EURO.

"It has been almost 5 years since UEFA entrusted us with the honor of hosting matches of the 2020 European Football Championship. We must prove to those at UEFA that the obligations we assumed in the specifications book many years ago are fulfilled and I am convinced that we will succeed. Today we will continue to do a correct X-ray of the stage where we are with all the projects. Being in Tulcea County, this weekend we will visit several interesting places, with tourist potential for the supporters who will visit our country next year and would like to thank our hosts from Tulcea County Council for how they received us and supported the organization of this meeting,'' said Minister Bogdan Matei.

EURO 2020 will be played between 12 June and 12 July, in 12 countries, with the participation of 24 teams. There will be 51 matches, four of which (three of the group stage, one of the next round) to be played on the National Arena in Bucharest.