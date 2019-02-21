Meeting of Joint Parliamentary Scrutiny Group on Europol, on 24, 25 February in Bucharest

The meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Scrutiny Group (JPSG) on Europol is to take place on 24 and 25 February in Bucharest, in the context of the parliamentary dimension of the Romanian presidency of the European Union's Council.

The meeting co-chaired by Oana Florea, Head of the Romanian delegation to the JPSG Europol and Claude Moraes, Chair of the European Parliament Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE Committee) is attended by parliamentary delegations from all the EU member states and the EP, according to a release by the Chamber of Deputies sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.

Attending and taking the floor at the event, an occasion for debates on various topics regarding the functioning of the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol), will be key-representatives of Europol: Catherine De Bolle (Executive Director), Victor Wili Apreutesei (President of the Board ) and Wil van Gemert (Deputy Director, Operations Department). Other key-note speakers will be Julian King (Commissioner for Security Union), alongside representatives of the European bodies in charge of personal data protection, among whom Francois Pellegrini (President of the Cooperation Board), Giovanni Buttarelli (European Data Protection Supervisor, via teleconference) and Wojciech Wiewiorowski (Assistant Supervisor at European Data Protection Supervisor).

On the first day, there will be two preparatory meetings: the one of the JPSG Europol Presidential Troika made up of the heads of the delegations of the current presidency parliaments (Romanian), the previous (Austrian) and the next (Finnish) and of the European Parliament, and that of the working group set up in view of establishing ways of participation of the Danish Parliament in the JPSG meetings.

The second day of the meeting will comprise presentations and debates on the Europol structures' activities for the September 2018 - February 2019 period, in particular on specific fields of action of Europol - the European Centre of combating cybercrime, the Centre of information on travels, respectively, a structure that is to be fathered this year, the source says. On this occasion, the parliamentarians, members of the delegations will address questions to the Europol officials.

The meeting also aims to set the procedure for nominating the future representative of the JPSG to the meetings of the Europol's Board, considering that the term of the current representative Tsvetan Tsvetanov expires on 25 February 2019.