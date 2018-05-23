Melescanu discusses relocation of embassy in Israel with ambassadors of Lebanon, Turkey, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu on Wednesday received ambassador of the Lebanese Republic to Bucharest, Rana Mokkadem - the dean of the Arab Diplomatic Group in Bucharest, the ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Bucharest, Osman Koray Ertas, the ambassador of the Kuwait State to Bucharest, Talal Mansour Alhajeri, and the ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Bucharest, Abdulaziz Mohammed Al-Aifan, informs a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES.

The meeting occasioned an exchange of opinions on the recent developments in the Middle East and the relocation of the Romanian Embassy in the Israel State, as well as on the prospects of bilateral relations between Romania and the Lebanese Republic, the Republic of Turkey, the Kuwait State and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, specified MAE.The Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated Romania's consistent position related to a political solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the need to solve it through the implementation of the "two states solution," Israel and Palestine, to co-exist in peace, security and prosperity.With respect to the relocation of the Romanian Embassy in Israel, from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the head of the Romanian diplomacy specified that, in the context of a very important debate taking place on this matter at an international level, it has been approved an inter-institutional process of assessment concerning this topic. He also added that this process, of a technical nature, is currently underway, with implications of a political, legal, economic and security nature being considered by the decision making factors in Romania, showed the same source.The officials also approached such recent events in the Gaza Strip, on which occasion Minister Melescanu indicated that, considering this extremely complex situation, the parties should act very prudently, in order to avoid the loss of human lives."During the meeting, the representatives of the four states highlighted Romania's role as an active promoter of a peaceful solution to conflicts and the constant support granted by our country for a policy of dialogue and negotiations. Moreover, they underscored the importance of continuing a sustained and substantial dialogue, on both bilateral issues and topical issues at international level," MAE pointed out.