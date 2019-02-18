Melescanu: Main priority related to Ukraine at EU level - releasing sailors sailors detained in Kerch Strait

The main priority that we now have at European Union level in relation to Ukraine is represented by the steps to release the sailors who were detained in the Kerch Strait, Romanian Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu said on Monday after the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

The situation in Ukraine was on the agenda of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting and of a working breakfast organized by the Danish chief diplomat Anders Samuelsen, to which Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin was invited as well.

''There have been some very simple things that have emerged from the debates we have had. First of all, there were obviously references from practically all those who spoke that it is five years since Euromaidan, which led to a change in the functioning of the political system in Ukraine. The second very important topic was to give, through the conclusions of the Foreign Affairs Council, a very clear message of support for Ukraine, a support centered on the idea of respecting the sovereignty, unity and integrity of Ukraine, with all the EU countries agreeing to uphold this support. Also discussed were elements on the security in the area, where, although things have somewhat calmed down in the eastern part, there are very big issues, which can turn into mini-conflicts at any moment," said Melescanu.