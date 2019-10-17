Melescanu welcomes Mexican Ambassador: Growing trend to bost cooperation between countries, highlighted

Senate President Teodor Melescanu welcomed, on Thursday, the Ambassador of the United Mexican States to Romania, Jose Guillermo Ordorica Robles, and during talks, the two officials highlighted the growing trend to boost cooperation between the two countries in several areas of common interest.

Teodor Melescanu mentioned the need to capitalize on the full potential and complementarity of the two economies and pointed out that the future of the EU-Mexico cooperation is a priority of the Union as concerns foreign and trade relations, according to a Senate statement sent to AGERPRES.He voiced confidence that the current sustained approaches to modernize the EU-Mexico Global Agreement (1997) will allow the development of cooperation for both parties' benefit, and the economic cooperation and trade between Romania and Mexico will benefit from a new impetus due to an updated legislative framework.At the same time, the two officials expressed satisfaction as to the good cooperation between the two countries at the level of international organizations, mentioning the importance that Romania attaches to the Pacific Alliance and to the format of dialogue and cooperation established between the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), under whose auspices it aims to strengthen relations with Mexico and the countries in the region.