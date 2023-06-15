Members of Ciolacu Government take oath of investiture.

The members of the Government led by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu took the oath of office on Thursday in front of President Klaus Iohannis, in a ceremony held at the Cotroceni Palace, told Agerpres.

The composition of the Government is as follows:

* Marcel Ciolacu - Prime Minister;

* Deputy Prime Minister - Marian Neacsu;

* Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs - Catalin Predoiu;

* Minister of Foreign Affairs - Luminita Odobescu;

* Minister of National Defense - Angel Tilvar;

* Minister of Justice - Alina Gorghiu;

* Minister of Transport and Infrastructure - Sorin Grindeanu;

* Minister of Finance - Marcel Bolos;

* Minister of Investments and European Projects - Adrian Caciu;

* Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development - Florin Barbu;

* Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism - Radu Oprea;

* Minister of Energy - Sebastian Burduja;

* Minister of the Environment - Mircea Fechet;

* Minister of Development - Adrian Vestea;

* Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization - Ivan Bogdan-Gruia;

* Minister of Labor and Social Solidarity - Marius Budai;

* Minister of Health - Alexandru Rafila;

* Minister of Education - Ligia Deca;

* Minister of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities - Gabriela Firea;

* Minister of Culture - Raluca Turcan.

Present at the ceremony held at the Cotroceni Palace were the president of the Senate, Nicolae Ciuca, the interim president of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfred Simonis, the president of the Constitutional Court, Marian Enache, the leader of the deputies of the national minorities, Varujan Pambuccian, the general secretary of the PSD, Paul Stanescu, the general secretary of the PNL, Lucian Bode, presidential and state advisors.