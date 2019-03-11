Memeorandum of Understanding between Romania's Government and Caribbean Community signed at MAE

A Memorandum of Understanding between Romania's Governmentand the Caribbean Community regarding the establishment of a cooperation and coordination mechanism was signed on Monday at the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE).

The event was followed by a joint press conference of Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu alongside Foreign Affairs Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and head of the Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR) Darren Henfield and Ambassador, as well as Secretary-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Irwin LaRocque.

Minister Melescanu also talked about this cooperation in the context of Romania holding the Presidency of the EU Council. "In our mandate, events of maximum impact over the region are to take place," the head of the Romanian diplomacy pointed out. Melescanu mentioned having talked with high officials about climate changes and the 2039 Agenda at the UN level.

In his turn, Darren Henfield commended Romania for it support in strengthening resilience to natural disasters in his region. In this context, he spoke about the danger of climate change and the need for resources and technical expertise.

"[Climate change] doesn't threaten just our everyday life, but our own existence," he stated

Ambassador Irwin LaRocque talked about a "consistent development" of the relations between Romania and the Caribbean Community and pointed out that, besides the resilience to natural disasters topic, he also discussed with Romanian officials about cooperating in Tourism and Investments areas.