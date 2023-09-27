 
     
Men's basketball: CSM CSU Oradea, eliminated from Basketball Champions League qualifiers

The men's basketball team CSM CSU Oradea was eliminated from the Basketball Champions League, after being defeated by the Italian team Happy Casa Brindisi, with 77-74 (24-22, 19-10, 17-28, 17-14), on Wednesday evening, in Serik (Turkey), in the quarterfinals of the qualifying tournament.

The best players of the team coached by Cristian Achim were Erick Neal, with 17 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists, Kris Richard, with 12 p, 7 rec, Toddrick Gotcher, 12 p, 5 rec, Lennard Freeman, 10 p , 11 rec, Catalin Baciu, 11 p, 4 rec, Agerpres informs.
From the winners, Jajuan Johnson, 15 p, 5 rec, Jamel Morris, 16 p, 3 rec, Joonas Riismaa 14 p, Jeremy Senglin, 13 p, 3 pd stood out.

In the semifinals of the tournament, Happy Casa Brindisi will meet the winner of Heroes Den Bosch (Netherlands) vs. BG Goettingen (Germany) match.

CSM CSU Oradea will play in the FIBA Europe Cup groups.

