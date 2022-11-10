Men's basketball: Romania win their first victory in second phase of EuroBasket 2025 pre-qualifiers

Romania's men's national basketball team won their first victory in Group F of the second round of pre-qualifiers for the European Championship - EuroBasket 2025, versus Cyprus, 69-65 (19-19, 21-15, 14-13 , 15-17) on Thursday evening, in Nicosia.

The tricolors were coming after matches lost tp Portugal (at home) and Bulgaria (away).

The first quarter was a balanced one, but then the players coached by Dragan Petricevic took control and at the halfway of the match they had a lead of six points, 40-34. Romania remained at the helm for the next ten minutes as well, increasing their gap to seven points (54-37). The end was quite tight, the hosts getting closer to only three points, when there were 32 seconds left (68-65), but the tricolors resisted and got the victory.

The match between Portugal and Bulgaria also takes place on Thursday.

Portugal rank first, with 4 points, followed by Bulgaria - 4 points, Romania - 4 points, Cyprus - 3 points.

On Sunday, November 13, the matches Cyprus - Bulgaria and Portugal - Romania are scheduled.

The winner of the group will enter the EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers.AGERPRES