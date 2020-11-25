 
     
Men's handball: Dinamo's first win in EHF European League

CS Dinamo București

CS Dinamo Bucharest obtained their first points in the men's handball competition EHF European League, by defeating the French team USAM Nimes Gard, with the score of 29-27 (14-15), on Tuesday evening, on their own ground, in Group B, according to AGERPRES.

For Dinamo, Jakov Vrankovic scored 5 goals, Tudor Botea - 4, Stefan Vujic - 4, Mohamed Mamdouh Ashem Shebib - 4, Nicusor Negru - 7, Razvan Gavriloaia - 3, Rome Antonio Diogo Hebo - 1, Octavian Bizau - 1.

The goals of the guests were scored by Benjamin Gallego - 8, Ahmed Hesham Elsayed Moham - 6, Mohamed Hisham Sanad - 7, Quentin Minel - 2, Julien Rebichon - 1, Luc Tobie - 1, Quentin Dupuy - 1, Remi Desbonnet - 1.

The match was refereed by the Azeri Emil and Ernest Agakisi, and the EHF delegate was Romanian Ion Serbu.

IFK Kristianstad ranks first in the group, with 4 points (3 games), followed by Fuchse Berlin, 2 points, USAM Nimes Gard - 2 points, Sporting - 2 points, Dinamo - 2 points, Tatran Presov - 0 points.

The next match of the Dinamo team is scheduled to take place on December 1, with Fuchse Berlin.

