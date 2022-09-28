Men's handball: Steaua defeats Ferencvaros, in EHF European League

CSA Steaua Bucharest defeated the Hungarian team FTC Budapest, 33-31 (17-14), on Tuesday evening, in the Polyvalent Hall in the Capital City, in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the men's handball event EHF European League.

Steaua, which finished 5th in the last championship, but played the final of the Romanian Cup, had a better evolution than the Romanian vice-champion, Minaur Baia Mare, eliminated by Ferencvaros in the first preliminary round of the competition, 27-36 and 22-38, respectively, told Agerpres.

For the team coached by Ovidiu Mihaila, Ciprian Sandru scored 7 goals, Kristo Milosevic 7, Nemanja Grbovic 5, Yuriy Pop 4, Sabin Constantina 3, Ali Durmus Tinkir 2, Gabriel Burlacu 2, Ionut Iancu (goalkeeper) 1, Andrei Mihalcea 1, Milan Popovic 1, Seyed Alireza Mousavi Ghalehmirz 1.

Goalkeeper Ionut Iancu had no less than 14 interventions (31.82%).

The guests' goals were scored by Bendeguz Bujdoso 10, Kristof Csorgo 8, Zsolt Balogh 4, Viktor Prainer 4, David Debreczeni 2, Mate Onodi Janoskuti 2, Bence Nagy 1.

The match was refereed by the Montenegrins Miljan Vesovic and Novica Mitrovic, and the EHF delegate was the Polish Marek Zabczynski.

The second leg will take place on October 4, in Budapest, with the stake being qualification in the group stage.