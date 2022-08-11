Men's volleyball: Romania defeats Bosnia-Herzegovina again in preliminaries of European Championships 2023

The Romanian men's volleyball team defeated the Bosnia-Herzegovina team, 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-20), on Thursday, in Galati, in a match from Group G of the 2023 European Championship preliminaries.

The tricolors sealed their victory after one hour and 14 minutes of playing against Bosnia, whom they also defeated on Wednesday, also in Galati, 3-1.

Thursday's win counted as an away game. The change occurred due to the impossibility of the Romanian team to reach Sarajevo, for reasons independent of the Romanian Volleyball Federation. The company from which the plane tickets were bought announced on Tuesday evening that the said flight was canceled and that it could not offer any other alternative solution, states FRV. As the delegation of Bosnia-Herzegovina was already in Galati for Wednesday's game, contact was made with the leaders of the Federation in this country and then FRV received the approval of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) for the second match between the two teams to also take place in Galati. In the initial schedule, the game was supposed to be played on Saturday, in Sarajevo, Agerpres.

Romania climbed thus to the first place in the ranking, with 10 points (4 games), followed by Switzerland, 8 points (3 d), Bosnia, 4 p (5 d), Albania, 2 p (4 d).

The seven winners of the preliminary groups will qualify for the final tournament, as well as the five best teams from the second places.

Romania will play the next match on August 17, against Switzerland, in Galati, and the qualification round will end on August 20, in Albania.