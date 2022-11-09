Men's volleyball: Steaua win in Finland, in Challenge Cup

Steaua Bucharest defeated the Finnish team Tiikerit Kokkola with a score of 3-2 (25-20, 16-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-9), on Wednesday, away, in the first leg of the first round of the Challenge Cup in men's volleyball.

Steaua needed almost two hours of play (1 h 57 min) to be victorious.

Marius Iftime (20 points) and Ciprian Matei (19) were the best players of the team coached by Bogdan Kotnik, but Jan Pokersnik (14 p) and Marc Major Gunning Wilson (13) also played well.

The MVP of the match was Daniel Thiessen, with 31 points scored for the Finns. Antti Leppala contributed 14 points and Rami Rekomaa added 11.

Spanish Rafael Gonzalez Tabares and Bulgarian Borislav Iordanov refereed.

The second leg will be played on November 16, in Bucharest.AGERPRES