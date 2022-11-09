 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Men's volleyball: Steaua win in Finland, in Challenge Cup

Sport Exclusiv
volei masculin

Steaua Bucharest defeated the Finnish team Tiikerit Kokkola with a score of 3-2 (25-20, 16-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-9), on Wednesday, away, in the first leg of the first round of the Challenge Cup in men's volleyball.

Steaua needed almost two hours of play (1 h 57 min) to be victorious.

Marius Iftime (20 points) and Ciprian Matei (19) were the best players of the team coached by Bogdan Kotnik, but Jan Pokersnik (14 p) and Marc Major Gunning Wilson (13) also played well.

The MVP of the match was Daniel Thiessen, with 31 points scored for the Finns. Antti Leppala contributed 14 points and Rami Rekomaa added 11.

Spanish Rafael Gonzalez Tabares and Bulgarian Borislav Iordanov refereed.

The second leg will be played on November 16, in Bucharest.AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.