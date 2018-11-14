MEP Corina Cretu; Romania must continue in Europe; we shouldn't play with our future

European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu believes that Romania must stay in Europe as, in her opinion, a possible Roexit would be a "national catastrophe."

"My message is that Romania must remain in Europe. (...) We shouldn't play with our future. (...) It's surprising for a country who benefited so much from the support of the European Union (...) to consider turning its back to all these opportunities. I don't think that there are people who actually want this and I am sorry that this possibility that Romania would ever leave the European Union came out, I don't know, out of the blue. In my opinion, this would be a national catastrophe and we will all be responsible for our future and the future of our children," MEP Corina Cretu told Romania TV private television broadcaster.

She also said that, after the resolution on the rule of law in Romania adopted by the European Parliament and the latest CVM Report, it is important that people aren't led to think that the European Union wants to do harm to Romania.

"I would like the parties to be wise and not turn this into a complot or claim that someone wants to do us harm. This is the result of what happened in the recent time. It's hard to fight an image that has already been created, which is why our efforts must be strengthened. And of course that we are now in a pre-election stage related to the elections to the European Parliament, which are the most politicized debates in the European Parliament," specified Corina Cretu.