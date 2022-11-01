MEP Cretu: While still hoping in a PSD alliance, Pro Romania party becomes stronger by itself

MEP Corina Cretu, first vice-president of the Pro Romania party, on Tuesday said in Oradea that although she still hopes for an alliance with the PSD (Social Democratic Party), her party will continue to strengthen on its own, to be able to "offer surprises" in the 2024 elections, told Agerpres.

The MEP added that the failure of Pro Romania to enter Parliament in the last elections was "an accident, not a failure," a fact which, however, caused great disadvantages to the formation, because it is no longer very visible at the national level, in the context in which internally very little is said about Europe and about the activity of Pro Romania in the European Union.

For this reason, Corina Cretu pointed out, she wants to be more active inside the country, one of the country projects of the party being that of reducing the gaps between the rural and the urban environment in Romania, in the context in which "the Romanian village becomes poorer and more vulnerable."