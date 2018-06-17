MEP Valean: It's unacceptable to start shooting bears only because we lack any other solution

I find it "unacceptable" that in Romania bears are to be shot down only because we lack any other solutions, said on Sunday in northeastern Iasi the Liberal Member of the European Parliament Adina Valean in a press conference.

"The bear is a protected species, but the way we behave towards the animals, the more towards the protected species is a measure of our degree of civilisation. To me it is unacceptable to start shooting bears because we have no idea what to do with them," said Adina Valean, thus criticising an intention of the Environment Minister Gratiela Gavrilescu regarding the possibility to issue an Order of Minister referring to the bears' hunting.Valean mentioned that one of the Natura 2000 awards granted by the European Commission was won by a project called "Living with the bears" being unfolded by an organisation in Greece, after a local community has found the ideas and the solution to live together along the bears in the area, with no negative impact."A lot of things could be done. From the analysis of their moving routes so that food could be put at higher altitudes, to keep them far from the people, to the containers that could not be opened by the bears, and then they won't come to that very container to eat. There are poorly electrified fences, placed at a higher altitude from the locality, but on the bears' routes, and to the respective population's control," Adina Valean said.The liberal member of the European Parliament said she has talked to the European Commission's representatives and that they drew attention that Romania would not start extreme measures until a bears' population's clear management plan is drafted.