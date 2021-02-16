Message encouraging investment and economic exchanges after Romanian PM, Slovak Foreign Minister meeting

Prime Minister Florin Citu conveyed today a message encouraging mutual investments and economic exchanges during his meeting with the Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Ivan Korcok, who is on an official visit to Bucharest.

"I had a very good meeting today with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Ivan Korcok. We highlighted the excellent level of the bilateral relationship, based on a sustainable foundation. It was a good opportunity to encourage mutual investment and economic exchanges - which approach three billion euros for the first 11 months of 2020, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic," Citu wrote on his Facebook page.

During the talks, there was an extensive exchange of views on the conduct of vaccination campaigns against COVID-19, including on the basis of Slovakia's experience with the national mass testing campaign, the prime minister said.

"I was pleased to note that we have common views on the importance of continuing to support a strengthened and resilient Union, on unitary and inclusive foundations, based on the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic," Citu added.

At the same time, the head of the Executive conveyed his appreciation for Slovakia's constant support for Romania's two major objectives: accession to the Schengen Area and to the OECD.