The Ministry of Health (MS) will initiate a process to draft reference standards for the use of protective equipment for staff working in areas serving patients with COVID-19 and to also establish staff regulations in these areas.

The Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, on Thursday met with the representatives of the "Solidaritatea Sanitara" Trade Union Federation, among the topics addressed during the meeting being the improvement of the vaccination campaign and the increase of the immunization level among the medical staff, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES by MS.

"The Minister of Health assured the unionists that he supports the regulation of additional medical guards to ensure the continuity of the medical activity and also new jobs will be made available in the health units. The authorities will also implement measures to streamline spending in health units and professionalize health unit management," reads the press release.According to the same source, at the proposal of the trade unions' representatives, and the authorities will also collaborate with the unions in carrying out a common vaccination campaign for the medical staff, targeted on certain areas.