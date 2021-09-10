Metro collector's cards featuring art masterpieces on sale as of September 13

Under a cultural project developed by Art Safari and metro operator Metrorex, metro tickets featuring landmark works of art will be on sale starting Monday, September 13.

The "collector's cards" portfolio includes a series of miniature art reproductions structured in six chapters: Samuel Mutzner, Constantin Piliuta, Romanian Women Painters, Masterpieces, and Gheorghe Petrascu. Apart from these, there is also a special series called Bucharest.

According to a release by the initiators of the cultural project, the metro card sets contain ten cards numbered 1 to 10, carrying various works of art. The special series is the only one with only four masterpieces, Agerpres informs.

The new cultural initiative complements the collaboration of Metrorex with Art Safari, begun on June 1 with the Art Conquers Bucharest exhibition mounted at the Metro Museum.

"Through the Metro Museum initiative and now, through the 'Collector's Cards', we want to facilitate people's access to reference Romanian artworks and attract them to culture," said Art Safari director Ioana Ciocan.

The campaign covers only two-way tickets, with the series issued in different and limited runs. Each set of ten collected cards can bring metro riders a free visit to the autumn cultural event - the Art Safari exhibition (September 16-26).

"Through these cultural projects we want to promote culture in underground spaces, in metro trains but also on access cards. Thus, our travelers will enjoy unique trips intended to help them evade, even for a few moments, their daily concerns. In addition, traveling by metro helps protect the environment and reduce pollution," said Metrorex CEO Stefan Paraschiv.

Art Safari, an independent cultural operator, is the organizer of the Bucharest Art Pavilion which has drawn approximately 195,000 visitors during its seven editions so far, and of the Art Safari Airport Museum at the Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport.

Along with curatorial exhibitions organized in Bucharest or abroad, Art Safari promotes educational content for all ages, including art workshops for children and guided tours for children and teenagers.