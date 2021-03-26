 
     
Metro protest/ Police, prosecutors investigate failure to provide transport services

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
lacat metrou

The Capital Police announced on Friday that it has launched investigations, under the supervision of prosecutors, regarding the metro strike inception by the organisers in violation of the legal provisions, not providing transport services at least at a third of the normal activity.

"The Municipality of Bucharest Police Directorate General, under the supervision of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the District 4 Court, launched investigations, according to art. 218, paragraph (4) of Law no. 62 of 2011 on social dialogue: initiating a strike by organisers with breaching the provisions of Article 205 constitutes a crime and shall be punished by imprisonment from one month to one year or by a fine, namely the failure to provide transport services, at least at one third of the normal activity,"reads a release of the Capital Police and Gendarmerie sent to AGERPRES.

On Friday, the metro traffic is blocked by a spontaneous protest of some representatives of the USLM union in Unirii Square station, as they got down on the lines and are preventing the departure of passenger trains.

