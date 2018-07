A Mig 21 Lancer that was participating in the air show organized on the occasion of the Borcea airbase Open Day crashed mid-flight near the Fetesti toll station, aeronautical sources told AGERPRES; the same sources report the pilot made a lucky escape and is alive.

Secretary of State with the Ministry of Internal Affairs Raed Arafat told AGERPRES a helicopter of the Mobile Emergency Resuscitation and Extrication Service was deployed to the Fetesti crash site, along firemen and land forces.