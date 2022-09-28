Migrants caught hiding in vehicles on border, some after allegedly paying hundreds of euros for trip

Several migrants on Wednesday were caught by the Arad border police while trying to cross the border into Hungary hidden in vehicles, some claiming to have paid hundreds of euros to get smuggled into the Schengen Area.

At the Nadlac II Border Crossing, nine migrants were discovered in three lorries driven by a Turkish national, a Bulgarian and a Romanian. According to the cargo manifest, the drivers were shipping auto parts and aluminium foil from Germany, the Czech Republic and France.

"After thoroughly checking the three vehicles, a total of nine persons were discovered hidden in the cargo compartments. They were picked up and driven for investigations, which established that there are two citizens from Morocco, two from Sri Lanka, four from Nepal and one citizen from Pakistan. They entered Romania legally, on valid ID documents, but intended to cross illegally into various states in Western Europe," the Arad Border Police reported on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

Also at Nadlac II, the border police checked a vehicle driven by an Italian citizen, who was accompanied by another Italian. The two said that they were going back to their country, but checks revealed three people hiding in the back seat of the car. They are citizens of Bangladesh, between the ages of 22 and 26, who entered Romania legally.

"During the investigations, the young people said that they paid 1,000 euros to a Bangladeshi national to facilitate their transport," say the border police.