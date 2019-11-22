"Mihai Viteazul" Union of Military and Police Staff to vote Dancila in runoff

The "Mihai Viteazul" Union of Military and Police Staff and the trade unions in the Army and the Police who joined this union announce that they will support on Sunday, in the runoff of the presidential elections, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate, Viorica Dancila.

"The decision was made following the meeting of the Union leadership with the PSD leader, Viorica Dancila, meeting concluded with the signing, on 14 November, of a Collaboration Protocol. According to the protocol, the PSD will continue to defend, together with the 'Mihai Viteazul' Union of Military and Police Staff the dignity and rights of the military and police staff, active and retired, from all institutions in the field of defense, public order and national security", reads a release of the union, sent on Friday to AGERPRES.The protocol emphasizes that Viorica Dancila does not consider military pensions as special pensions, but occupational ones, and the Social Democratic Party will not accept that the pensions of this category of personnel be cut through legislative changes."The PSD has also committed itself to support in Parliament the return to the initial provisions of Law 223/2015, promoted and supported by General Gabriel Oprea, as deputy prime minister for national security, assumed by PSD, voted by Parliament and promulgated by the president," reads the quoted release.