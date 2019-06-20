Mihail Kogalniceanu int'l airport certified for largest aircraft operation

The Romanian Civil Aviation Authority (ACCR) earlier this week issued a new certificate of conformity by which the southeastern Mihail Kogalniceanu Constanta international airport (AIMK) is authorised to operate flights with the largest airplanes, the managing director Bogdan Artagea informed on Thursday.

According to the source, the ACCR on Tuesday, June 16 approved the amendment of the RO 08 certificate held by AIMK since 2017, in accordance with the EU Regulation 216/2008 and the implementation rules set through the EU Regulation 139/2014, by including certain aircraft types of the largest size that could operate as of now at the Constanta airport."From this summer at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Constanta International Airport can land, station and take off the following kinds of aircraft: Boeing B747-400/300/200/100, Boeing B777-200LR/300F/300ER, McDonnell Douglas MD 11, Airbus A330-300, Airbus A340 - 600 and Antonov AN 124. The dimensions and the endurance of the airport infrastructure elements and the equipment we've got (beacon, fire protection and communication means) allow the touchdown of the 'long carrier' airplanes and the cargo-type services for them," Bogdan Artagea told AGERPRES.The close to the seaside airport has the necessary features to allow two 'wide-body' aircraft operation or three 'narrow-body' operation per hour, airplanes with 200 through 530 passengers flight capacity and up to 150 tonnes of cargo, on distances longer than 12,000 km, so that the AIMK could become a transit terminal for the inter-continental flights from now on.