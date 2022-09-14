Military and religious ceremony to commemorate Ip massacre victims 82 years ago by Horthy's troops

Local and county officials from northwestern Salaj County were present, on Wednesday, in Ip, along with several dozen locals, at the commemoration of the victims of the massacre that took place in this locality, on the night of September 13 to 14, 1940, when 157 locals were killed by the Horthy's troops.

The ceremony included memorial services for the dead, supported by several priests and the bishop of Salaj, Petroniu, at the Heroes' Cemetery and at the monument in the centre of the town, with flowers laid by the officials.

"The history and restless souls of the martyrs compel us, every day of September 14, to be present here, at Ip, to commemorate those who lost their lives in what would remain as one of the blackest pages in the recent history of Romania. More than eight decades after the atrocities committed in September 1940 by the Horthy's army in several localities in Salaj, it is still very difficult for us to find words to express the absurdity of those times events. The most accessible are the words of consolation for the descendants of the victims, together with a pious tribute for those who lost their lives 82 years ago," prefect Dari Toma said.

The commemoration, which also included an artistic moment sustained by students from the locality, ended with the parade of the Guard of Honour, to the music performed by the Zalau Town Hall Promenade Band, while the area was flown by three helicopters of the Ministry of National Defence.AGERPRES