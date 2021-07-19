Military continue to act in areas affected by floods in Alba county

The military are still acting on Monday in support of the population in areas affected by flooding in the central-western County of Alba.

According to a press release sent by the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), 26 soldiers with four technical means from the 136th Engineers Battalion of Alba-Iulia are carrying out missions in the localities of Ocolis, Sohodol and Rosia Montana for unblocking access points, removing water and alluvium from households and for unclogging drainage gutters from the yards of the local people.

In Rosia Montana, the soldiers are placing modular living containers for the flood victims, agerpres.ro confirms.

On Saturday, MApN employees acted in the same area with a 15-troop detachment and three technical means, and on Sunday, 21 soldiers with 4 technical means have intervened, at the request of the local authorities, in order to unclog alluviums on traffic routes and to remove the mud and alluviums from the people's households.