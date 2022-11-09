 
     
Military convoy involved in road accident, two soldiers injured, in stable condition

A convoy of eight military trucks was involved, on Wednesday, in a road accident in the area of the town of Iazu in southeastern Ialomita county, the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) informs.

As a result of the road accident, in which five trucks were involved, three of them were damaged, and two soldiers, with leg injuries, were transported for medical investigations to the Emergency County Hospital in Slobozia, where they are in a stable condition, states the source.

Also, MApN says that the accident did not involve civilian vehicles.

The event is being investigated by the Road Police, and an administrative committee from UM01458 (military unit) Barlad was appointed to establish the circumstances of the accident.AGERPRES

