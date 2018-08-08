Military cooperation between Romania, Slovakia, discussed by DefMin Fifor with new Slovak ambassador in Bucharest

The military cooperation between Romania and Slovakia was on the agenda of the meeting that Defence Minister Mihai Fifor had in Bucharest on Thursday with the new Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to Romania, Karol Mistrik, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of National Defence (MApN).

According to the quoted source, the discussions at the MApN headquarters focused mainly on bilateral cooperation within the initiatives and projects carried out at the level of the North-Atlantic Alliance and European Union, as well as through the dialogue format "Bucharest 9" (B9)."In terms of cooperation within the Alliance, the importance of implementing the decisions of the recent NATO Summit in Brussels was highlighted. In the context, the usefulness of the B9 dialogue platform in coordinating the positions of the allied states on the eastern flank was appreciated, given the need to continue the joint effort to combat threats to regional security and North Atlantic space, in general," the MApN press release reads.At the same time, the two officials expressed their interest in intensifying the cooperation between the two states at the defense level, appreciating Slovakia's contribution to the Command of the South-East Multinational Division, an allied command and control structure, located on the territory of Romania.