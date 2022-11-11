Military cooperation of the two states, on the agenda of the Romanian-Pakistani Joint Military Committee

The development of practical cooperation between the armies of Pakistan and Romania, including through the concrete implementation of the projects defined at the bilateral level for the year 2023, was one of the subjects of the Joint Military Committee of the two states, which met on Friday at the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) headquarters.

The works were opened by the state secretary for defense policy, planning and international relations, Simona Cojocaru, the Pakistani delegation being led by the undersecretary of state from the Ministry of Defense of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Shahzad Ahmad, a press release from the ministry reads.

According to the source, during the discussions within the Committee, extensive topics were addressed that concerned aspects of the security situation at the regional level, in the context of the war of aggression waged by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the efforts made by the two states to maintain peace, as well as the possibilities of expanding collaboration in the following fields: technical-military, education, respectively naval forces.

The Romanian Secretary of State thanked for the support given by Pakistan to Romania in the process of evacuating Romanian citizens from Afghanistan following the completion of the Resolute Support mission.AGERPRES