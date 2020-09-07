Military Marine marks 90yrs since entry into service of King Ferdinand, Queen Maria ships

The Romanian Naval Forces (FNR) marked, on Monday, the 90th anniversary since the entry into the service of King Ferdinand and Queen Maria destroyers, the predecessors of the frigates that bear the same names today, informs a press release of the General Staff of the Naval Forces (SMFN).

The jubilee of the ships King Ferdinand and Queen Maria was marked by the organization of a military and religious ceremony in the Constanta Military Port, on which occasion glorious pages from the history of the two destroyers have been commemorated."The two destroyers were built between 1927-1930, in the Italian shipyards CTT&Pattison, and docked, on September 7, 1930, in the Constanta Port, as part of the "Aces Square" of the Romanian Royal Navy. They wrote important pages in the history of Romania, by participating, with courage and sacrifice, in more than 30 operations of war and defence of the maritime coast, during the Second World War, and by the successful evacuation of the Romanian and German troops from Crimea, between April 5 and May 14, 1944, under the "Operation 60,000" mission, reads the same press release.The tradition of destroyers was continued by the entry into service, on September 9, 2004, and April 21, 2005, respectively, of the frigates King Ferdinand and Queen Maria, who, since 2005, have constantly participated in drills and missions at the national level or with foreign partners and NATO allies.