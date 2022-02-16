Minister Aurescu to be heard in parliamentary committees on security developments in Black Sea basin

The Foreign Policy Committees of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies are to hear, on Wednesday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, regarding the security developments in the Black Sea basin and the position of the Romanian state within NATO and the Union European Parliament on this topic, Agerpres reports.

"The foreign policy committees of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies will hear, on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 9.00 am, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu. The object of the hearing is the security developments in the Black Sea basin and the Romanian state's position within NATO and the European Union on this issue," according to a Senate announcement.Minister Aurescu is to speak at the meeting of the joint committees about the recent security developments in the Eastern Neighborhood and about Romania's political and diplomatic efforts, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs states.