Minister Bolos: EP resolution, greenlight to Romania; there is no room for mistakes

Minister of European Investment and Projects Marcel Bolos said on Tuesday that the European Parliament's resolution urging member states to allow Romania to join the Schengen area is a green light to the country.

"Romania has taken a big step, we should rejoice; it is a day of joy for Romania, because the European Union Parliament's decision was greenlight to Romania to enter the Schengen Area. It is true that it is a first step, but I am convinced that all the necessary efforts are being made by the government. I know it, I know the involvement of relevant ministers, including the government of Romania, including the prime minister himself," Bolos said at the Parliament House.

He also made a call to unity.

"All of us, all Romanians, have this common goal to be accepted in the Schengen area, and from that point of view we must all make efforts for Romania to enter the Schengen area for our good, for everyone's good. There is no room for mistakes, and we have to stay united. It is about Romania and the fate of Romania," said Bolos. AGERPRES