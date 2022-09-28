Minister Burduja: We are working intensely to make a second ROST operational in Silicon Valley

Minister of Research and Digitisation Sebastian Burduja stated on Wednesday, within the "U.S. - Romania Economic Forum: From Security to Prosperity" that efforts are made to open a Romanian office for science and technology (ROTS) in Silicon Valley.

"We looked at what other states have done and they not only received investors in the country through agencies, but there are states which created a hub in Silicon Valley where they placed several people, it can be a very small hub, but a clever one, and they drew there very high added value investments. Romania has in Brussels a science and technology office, it is called ROST [Romanian Office for Science and Technology] and we are working intensely to make a second ROTS operational in Silicon Valley. In November, I'll be in Silicon Valley and Washington to go forward with this plan, too," the Minister said, told Agerpres.