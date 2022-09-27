Minister Firea: Ordinance on women's mandatory presence in state enterprises boards, shortly on the Government's table

The emergency ordinance (OUG) based on which women's presence shall be mandatory in the administration boards of state-owned enterprises will soon get on the Government's table, Minister of family, youth and equal opportunities Gabriela Firea announced.

She mentioned that the bill was presented to her colleagues in the Government and she obtained "the approval guarantee" on behalf of Vice-Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, in the context in which the Transport Ministry coordinates "most of the national corporations and companies." According to Gabiela Firea, Economy Minister Florin Spataru has already given the necessary clearance.

"In no time, we will bring this emergency ordinance to the Government's table and from the moment of its publication in the Official Journal, women will no longer be absent from the administration boards of state-owned enterprises," Gabriela Firea pointed out, in a statement held at the Palace of Parliament, told Agerpres.

She mentioned that it is a draft which has been worked on these months and which represents "a first" for Romania.

"It won't be an optional aspect, but an obligation, so that in all administration boards, whether there are five or seven members, of state-owned enterprises, national companies and corporations, women also be part of them, because, unfortunately, although we are Europeans, although we want to publicly show respect toward ladies in all activity areas, I was astonished that few women have access to decision-making positions in state-owned companies and corporations. There are entire boards of administration without any women. And then, together with a confederation of women's employers, we thought of this draft," Firea said.