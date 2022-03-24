Minister for Entrepreneurship and Tourism: Last beneficiaries of Measure 2 to receive money in the next period

The Minister for Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Constantin-Daniel Cadariu, declared on Thursday in Alba Iulia that until the end of March all the amounts due through Measure 2 - "Grants for working capital'' will be paid to beneficiaries, Agerpres reports.

Measure 2 aims to provide financial support to enterprises whose activity has been directly or indirectly affected by the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus or whose activity has been banned by military ordinances during the state of emergency or restricted during the state of alert."It is very likely that in March we will also conclude Measure 2, that support scheme for SMEs, which represents that grant of up to 200,000 euros for companies affected by the pandemic during 2020. (...) Out of 2,900 beneficiaries, the amounts were paid for about 1,100 of them. During this month we will also close Measure 2," Constantin-Daniel Cadariu said in a press conference.The minister also added that on the HoReCa scheme, in December, in a first stage, and then in January, 2.2 billion lei was paid for approximately 8,300 beneficiaries."We are close to finalizing the analysis of the 33,000 applications on Measure 1, Stage II. I understand that so far, approximately 21,000 companies have been declared eligible. The grants of up to 2,000 euros represent working capital for micro-enterprises," the minister explained.