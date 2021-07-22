Minister Ghinea: 1.9 billion euro will enter country from PNRR this year

The Minister of European Investments and Projects, Cristian Ghinea, claims that 1.9 billion euro of the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) will enter the country this year, in October-November, and payments for projects "will start immediately."

"PSD [Social Democrat Party] is babbling again about the PNRR. 1.9 billion euro will enter country from the PNRR this year. The pre-financing of 1.9 billion will enter the country immediately after approval, in October - November. The payments will start immediately, some for projects already ongoing, and most, for projects that are now in preparation," said on Thursday Cristian Ghinea.

The message of the Minister of European Investments and Projects comes in the context of statements posted to Facebook by Social Democrats according to which Romania will not receive, this year, "not even a euro" from the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience, agerpres.ro confirms.

"Zero euro from the PNRR in 2021! PSD was right! Romania will receive not even a euro from the PNRR this year! Romania cannot count on financing the huge deficit with the advance of 1.3 billion euro from the PNRR," said the Social Democrats, in a message posted on Thursday on Facebook.

According to the PSD, Romania will lose one year for contracting projects.